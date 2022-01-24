Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,686 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,686 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.