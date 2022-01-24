Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,719 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Avanos Medical worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

