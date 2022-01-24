Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Brink’s worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

