Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.