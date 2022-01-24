Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 743 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.