Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 58.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Prime Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Prime Media Group Company Profile

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. It offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

