Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 58.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Prime Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
Prime Media Group Company Profile
