Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $42.96

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $38.81. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 480 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDS. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $508.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

