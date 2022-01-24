PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

