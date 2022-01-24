Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Potbelly news, Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

