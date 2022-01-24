Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities raised their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,647 shares of company stock worth $3,241,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,414,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 81,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,647. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

