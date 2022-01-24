POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNT. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

PNT stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

