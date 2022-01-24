PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 721 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $67.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.