PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 271 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $375.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $365.98 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.97 and its 200 day moving average is $645.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

