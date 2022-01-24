PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

