PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,519 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

