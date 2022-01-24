Playcent (PCNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,928.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $975,380.08 and $42,928.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

