Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,002.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.