Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $470,280.97

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $470,280.97 and $30.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008081 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00353746 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

