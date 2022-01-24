Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.