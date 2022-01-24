Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ping Identity worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

