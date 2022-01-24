PIN (PIN) Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.74 or 0.06580388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.82 or 0.99467137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006707 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

