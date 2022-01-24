PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.95

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 16646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.