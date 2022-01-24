PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.95

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 16646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

