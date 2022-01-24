PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.44

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.