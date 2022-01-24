PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.44

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
