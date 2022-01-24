Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Morgan Stanley

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,164.54 ($43.18).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,753.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,782.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64). The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

