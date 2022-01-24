Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Asure Software comprises 0.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Asure Software worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Asure Software by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $278,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

