Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGFS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $2.00. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,086. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

