Perritt Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 118.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assertio were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $395,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,800. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

