Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,936. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

