Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,000 Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Euroseas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESEA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euroseas Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

