Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of IntriCon worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

