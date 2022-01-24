Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $3.85 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $242.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 281.5% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 799,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

