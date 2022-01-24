PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Decreased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

