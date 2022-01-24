Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

