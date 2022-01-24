People s United Financial Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

