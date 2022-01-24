People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

