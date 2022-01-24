People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

