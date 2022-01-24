People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,743 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 528,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.45.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $191.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.86 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

