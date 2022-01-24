People s United Financial Inc. Has $942,000 Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.45 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

