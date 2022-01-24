People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 72.7% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 295.2% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 32,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $67.93 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

