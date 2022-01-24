Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $79.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,807. Pentair has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

