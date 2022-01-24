PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.77 on Monday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.