Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 354 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Itron by 13.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Itron by 79.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Itron by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

