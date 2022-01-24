Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 10,547 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

