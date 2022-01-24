Pearl River Capital LLC Has $372,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

