Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $655.00 to $450.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as low as $299.25 and last traded at $299.25, with a volume of 2699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day moving average is $450.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

