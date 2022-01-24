Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,954. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

