Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 75.8% in the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,822 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at $22,089,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 327.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

