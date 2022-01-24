Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.47 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

