Pangolin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $26.02 million and $1.69 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,602,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

