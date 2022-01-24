Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 184,599 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

